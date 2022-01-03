news, local-news,

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to attend Mt Anne today, after a male had fallen approximately 15m vertically while descending the mountain. At approximately 2:15pm this afternoon, emergency services were called for the 32-year-old male from Hobart, who had fallen while descending from the summit of Mt Anne, the highest peak in Tasmania's Southwest National Park. His walking companions alerted emergency services and the helicopter was deployed. Two intensive care paramedics were initially winched to the location. Once the patient was assessed a third paramedic and doctor were winched into the location by a second helicopter. The patient was stabilised at the location and then winched to the helicopter before being flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a critical but stable condition. A second walker who was also a member of the injured walker's walking party was winched from Mt Anne after not being able to make the descent from the summit and was taken to Hobart.

