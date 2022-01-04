newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Racing star Nathan Herne is geared up for a Tasmanian return ahead of undertaking a jam-packed month of motorsport in February. The Lismore-born Melbourne-based racer was in the Apple Isle prior to the new year as he came to grips with sprintcar racing at the recent Carrick and Latrobe events. Herne will get behind the wheel at Symmons Plains as part of the Trans-Am and S5000 categories when Race Tasmania launches across February 11-13. "It doesn't take a detective to work out that Tasmania is probably the [most loyal] motorsport state in Australia and we see that when we travel around the place, it's awesome and fun for everyone," he said. "With Symmons, there's a lot of places you can lose a lot of time, it's basically three long straights and some corners, it rewards people for being able to maximise the package they have." The 19-year-old will have a busy start to the racing calendar as he also ventures back to Carrick for sprintcar action on February 5. The reigning Trans-Am champion is used to jumping between different set-ups and is eager to build on his initial efforts in sprintcars. "I was pretty happy with the performances down there [recently] ... obviously when I come back down there I want to do a bit of a better job and try to be up near that front pack," Herne said. The move continues a family legacy with Herne's dad Stuart a renowned sprintcar champion for 25 years and Herne's sister Natasha competing in wingless sprintcars. Herne has enjoyed his ventures south since moving away to Melbourne to further pursue his racing ambitions. "It's very similar to where I am sort of from growing up and it's a very nice area to tour around, I put the tourist hat on everytime I come down there and go see something new and different," Herne said. "Marcos [Ambrose] and Garry [Rogers] are both from Tasmania so they know all the secret spots that no one else really knows." READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 Herne's involvement in the Tasmanian Sprintcar Championship represents Garry Rogers Motorsport's first-ever push into the discipline alongside Luttrell Motorsport, crewed by Ambrose. The connection to Tasmanian racing icon Ambrose may have come unexpectedly for Herne but the GRM driver is eager to learn from one of motorsport's finest racers. The Launceston 45-year-old forged a career across the globe as a two-time Supercars champion as well as a multiple NASCAR race winner. After meeting at the inaugural Race Tasmania, alongside Owen Kelly, the pair have come under the same banner at GRM. "It's not the mentor I expected to have, if you asked me last year when we first met at Race Tasmania if I was going to be working on the same side as him I really wouldn't have thought that," Herne said. "The more I talked to them, the more I realised that they were just blokes that loved motorsport, loved car racing, loved Trans-Am. "As the season went on we got closer and closer and talked more and more, it all sort of snowballed into it." With experience in championship winning teams and having worked with some of the best minds in car racing with Roger Penske and Team Penske, Ambrose is a trusted voice in motorsport. Ambrose chiefed Kelly's crew at Race Tasmania last year as the 44-year-old Devonport racer tested his ability in the Trans-Am category for the first time. Now Herne is reaping the benefits of Ambrose's experience garnered across almost a decade in the United States. "Marcos is trying to give me advice to sort of make me a jack of all trades with motorsport and know every aspect of the car so I could buy my own race car and service it or set it up myself," he said. "That's not really bred into Australian motorsport ... in Australia we like to just go racing but he's trying to build that American mentality into me and show me that there's more than just sitting there and turning a steering wheel." READ MORE: 466 new COVID cases recorded bringing state's total to 1691 Despite a later date than the first-ever Race Tasmania last year, the motorsport event will still kickstart the racing calendar as some of Australia's best driving talent descend on the Apple Isle. The fast-paced track is a favourite on the calendar and has the seal of approval from Rogers who is looking to turn Race Tasmania into a permanent fixture. "It is definitely is a good starting point, I think the thing with Tasmania is everyone gets into it down there," Herne said. "It's great to start the year on a high with that crowd and everyone who really follows the sport and is happy to see national motorsport on their land. "When you go to a track like Symmons Plains it is a breath of fresh air that the cream can rise to the top and you can sort of learn about yourself and learn about the car before kicking on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/90c982f8-0abd-400b-ad2f-85289f4f901a.jpg/r0_274_5400_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg