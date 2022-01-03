news, local-news,

One man's lifelong dream to build a castle on a hill is nearing completion on the North-West Coast. Many years in the making and now a solo endeavour, Shannan Drakkon's castle on a hill in Burnie is now taking shape. "It looks amazing," Mr Drakkon said on Monday morning. "I'm quite ecstatic with the craftsmanship the builders and workers have put into it." The project is being managed by Burnie based company Design Unlimited, a company which owner David Gates says prides itself on high quality, unique projects. The project raised eyebrows when it was first reported in early 2020, with self-professed nerds Mr Drakkon and his then-partner Melanie planning to host fantasy board game events within their hallowed halls once built. Sadly, Mr Drakkon will be moving into the castle alone in the coming months as the stress of the build and the lengthy delays proved too much for the couple's relationship. "I have been waiting for this for a long time," Mr Drakkon said. "I never thought it would take this long to get to this point., and that has caused some dramas, some heartache. "But at the end of the day there has been progress. I'm in a much better place now, especially now I am seeing physical progress." Mr Drakkon began work on the project prior to the first COVID-19 outbreaks around the world, but was still swept up in the delays and rising costs which have seriously hampered the construction industry in the last two years. The industry's woes were a combination of a surge in demand off the back of the HomeBuilder grant and supply shortages as supply chains across the world were affected by the pandemic and natural disasters. But now, at the lock-up stage of the project, Mr Drakkon is finally able to relax and once again be excited about living in a castle. "It'll be a massive weight off my shoulders once it is finished." And that excitement is circulating around town as well, with questions appearing on social media about whether someone was really building a castle in Burnie. "I've heard rumours around town, people are murmuring about it," Mr Drakkon said. "People can't believe there is a castle is being built there." And despite the challenges the project has thrown his way, Mr Drakkon will not be selling up once the project is complete. "This is my permanent home. Burnie is the place to be, I do not regret moving here at all."

