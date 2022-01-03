news, local-news,

Tasmania Police issued 1257 infringement notices over the festive season as part of Operation Safe Arrival, and has asked drivers to continue to be diligent on the roads going forward. The operation, which ran from December 23 to January 2, resulted in various infringement notices being issued for driving offences during that period. READ MORE: 466 new COVID cases recorded bringing state's total to 1691 Launceston-based acting Inspector Mel Death said she was disappointed by the number of infringements handed out to drivers. "Each traffic infringement represents a person who has risked their own safety, and that of other road users, and it's disappointing," Acting Inspector Death said. "The operation might have finished, but the work of police doing traffic enforcement certainly hasn't." More than 4000 random drug and alcohol tests were done, and 937 infringement notices were issued for drivers caught speeding. Forty nine people were caught using their mobile phones whilst driving, and more than 30 people were fined for not wearing a seatbelt correctly. READ MORE: COVID case management questioned as cases rise past 1000 There were 101 oral fluid tests conducted, with 39 motorists who returned a positive result. Eighty five infringements were issued for drivers who were inattentive driving, and six drivers were driving whilst disqualified. "These are more than just numbers," Acting Inspector Death said. "Please, if you're on our roads slow down, pay attention, rest if you're tired, leave your phone alone and get someone else to drive if you've been drinking or taking drugs. During the same period last festive season there were two fatal crashes and six crashes where injury occurred. "No one wants a fine or infringement notice, but the real penalty for disobeying the road rules could be seriously injuring yourself or someone else - or even ending a life." Police have urged motorists to continue to take due care on the roads. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/9368d2df-c878-4492-a320-e927b2544bb8.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg