Longford trainer John Blacker is on a roll and, not surprisingly, has an air of confidence going into Wednesday's $100,000 Devonport Cup. Fresh from his third successive Longford Cup win on Saturday, Blacker will saddle up two top chances in the North West Coast's premier race. Glass Warrior, to be ridden by local apprentice Codi Jordan, is the reigning Launceston Cup winner and Swoop Dog, to be ridden by Daniel Ganderton, is the reigning Tasmanian three-year-old of the year. Blacker believes both are "top three chances" but has a clear preference. "I think if Daniel can get the right run on Swoop Dog he'll win easily," the trainer said. "He's a good horse going well but you still need the right run in these sort of races. "Daniel has been keen to ride him from day dot. "I warned him early on that he'd only get 54kg but he said 'I'll be right - no worries.'" It's a strong indication of how highly Ganderton rates Swoop Dog's chances as he hasn't ridden below 55kg this season and rarely rides below 56kg. Blacker said if the breaks didn't go Swoop Dog's way, Glass Warrior could give him his fourth Devonport Cup win. "She drops 2kg on her last start (when beaten barely a centimetre in the Sheffield Cup) and I'm sure she'll run well," the trainer said. Blacker's previous Devonport Cup winners have been Pral D'Or (1998), With Decorum (2010) and Powercharged (2017). This year's field has a mix of proven experience and untapped potential. Topweight Eastender won the race, as well as the Hobart and Launceston Cups, in 2019 but hasn't started for almost a year and has 62.5kg. Swoop Dog and Sheffield Cup winner Mywordsis represent the next generation of rising stars. Early favourite Sir Simon sits somewhere between the two categories. He is an eight-year-old like Eastender but has had only 23 starts and, in some respects, is still uptapped. There have been no new developments in the long-running Turk Warrior sale-to-Hong Kong saga. The jungle drums have been beating again in recent days suggesting a deal has finally been done. However Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson said on Monday that was not correct. "There has been no sale - definitely not," Stevenson said. "There is still interest from Hong Kong and we went through the process again. "But I think it's just a bit of a carry-on. "The owner won't sell for under $1 million." Stevenson said Hong Kong buyers were "looking for horses everywhere" with a particular view to their local Derby which is open to four-year-olds. "I've got a mate in Victoria with a horse that's won a couple in a row and they offered him $320,000," the trainer said. "He only cost $12,000 online. "But they wanted $500,000 which was knocked back and we'll probably see him in our Derby instead." Turk Warrior will be out to make it nine wins from nine starts in the $125,000 Tasmanian Guineas (1600m) at Elwick on Friday. Launceston industry stalwart Paul Bullock was among the inductees to the Tasmanian Greyhound Racing Hall Of Fame for 2021. He was joined by Hobart trainer and administrator Noel Butters and former top greyhounds Meadow Vale and Shantung Tiger. There is hardly a role that Bullock hasn't filled in a near lifetime involvement in greyhound racing, starting as a breeder, owner and trainer. However it's in administration that he has really left his mark. In 1992 he was appointed to the Tasmanian Racing Authority with the primary task of restructuring the troubled Hobart Greyhound Racing Club. In 1996 he was called in again to perform a similar rescue mission at the Devonport Greyhound Racing Club which was in severe financial difficulties. Bullock has had a long involvement with his home club in Launceston, as a committee member and chairman, and now life member. He also spent almost nine years on the Tasmanian Greyhound Racing Board, including 3-1/2 years as chairman, as well as filling various media roles. Butters, a respected trainer for 40 years, also worked as a steward and served as secretary-manager of the HGRC. Meadow Vale, owned and bred by Ray Bounds of Deloraine, included the 1960 Australian Cup among 34 career wins while Shantung Tiger, trained by Rick Stamford at Westbury, won 27 races including the 1997 Hobart Thousand. The 2022 Tasmanian Magic Millions Yearling Sale has 145 horses catalogued representing 52 individual sires. Seven stallions will be represented by yearlings from their first crop including Stratosphere who has 28 on offer. The sale will be held for the second time at Quercus Park, Carrick, on Monday February 21, starting at 11am. Magic Millions is promoting it as "statistically the best return on investment yearling sale in Australasia." The company has had plenty of promotional material to work with this year, following the recent success of sale graduates such as Mystic Journey, Still A Star, Turk Warrior and Deroche. 3.50 Sir Simon 4.00 Swoop Dog 7.50 Mywordis 9.00 Glass Warrior 9.00 Balearic 9.00 Tavirun 13.00 Eastender 16.00 Queen La Diva 17.00 White Hawk 26.00 Jeremiah 46.00 Up Wind 101.00 Wineglass Bay Source: tab.com.au

