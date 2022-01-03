coronavirus,

The government has suggested questions raised about the state's health preparedness are unfounded citing low numbers of COVID cases utilising the COVID@home program. Speaking from Hobart on Monday morning, Premier Peter Gutwein said while the state's COVID cases continued to rise, symptoms associated with the Omnicron strain were less severe than other variants. READ MORE: COVID case management questioned as cases rise past 1000 Mr Gutwein said many cases did not report having any symptoms or feeling unwell, and said across the board the symptoms being reported were mild. "I think this is very instructive, around 50 per cent are even choosing not to use the COVID@home program and are not symptomatic and are in relatively good health," he said. "The other day it was between 20 and 25 per cent, today it's around 50 per cent that are not ill enough or don't even have symptoms, and therefore choosing not to utilise COVID at home. READ MORE: Old Evandale Post Office under offer following listing in November The premier said, as a result, public health facilities were not under any significant pressure as a result of the growing case numbers, and defended the governments position. "In terms of some of the political discourse, some of it is quite disgraceful at the moment,' he said. "What we're seeing occurs in high numbers of cases of a relatively mild disease. "We have the systems in place. It's not impacting our health system, we have two people in the hospital at the moment, but not as a result of COVID and I think that needs to be understood. READ MORE: University of Tasmania launches Diploma of Paralegal Practice "We need to ensure that we just step through this carefully, sensibly and responsibly." With only 14 cases in intensive care units across the country and none in Tasmania, Mr Gutwein said the health system was managing the virus. Mr Gutwein reiterated his previous comment that summer was a better time to be dealing with high case numbers. "We're in the height of summer which, as I said earlier this week if there were a good time to deal with a highly transmissible but less severe strain of COVID now is the time to do it," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

