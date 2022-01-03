coronavirus,

Two Coastal aged care homes have been locked down amid a potential coronavirus exposure. On Sunday afternoon Respect Aged Care posted on social media that its West Ulverstone facility the Eliza Purton Home had been locked down due to an exposure at the weekend. Later that evening the company's Penguin home Coroneagh Park was locked down for the same reason, Respect Aged Care chief operating officer Brett Menzies said Monday morning. Mr Menzies said the lockdown of both facilities was triggered by a staff member testing positive to COVID-19. However, the staff members were not working when they were symptomatic. Mr Menzies also said it was two separate staff members who had tested positive, and not one person working across both sites. "This is just a precautionary lockdown, no residents have tested positive," he said. "It is more of an administrative burden than anything else, and it is upsetting for families at this time of year being unable to visit their loved ones." Mr Menzies said 100 per cent of Respect Aged Care staff were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and that "the majority" of residents were too. The Coastal lockdowns are the second and third for the aged care organisation since borders reopened, as their Hobart home safely exited lockdown on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/e52db756-75bc-4798-8f23-660b3f226129.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg