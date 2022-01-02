news, local-news,

Tasmania Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager. Samuel Groenveld, 14, was last seen leaving his home in Riverside, Launceston at about 11pm on Saturday. Samuel is about 178cm tall, with a slim build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, black Adidas shoes, and a salmon coloured t-shirt. Anyone who has seen Samuel or who knows where he may be, is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

