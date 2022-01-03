newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One of the state's best ironmen has put the bike in the garage and called time on a glittering career that spanned across the globe over two decades. Launceston's Joe Gambles announced his decision to retire from the sport on social media after recently competing in the 2021 Ironman 70.3 world championships (finishing 14th) and Ironman 70.3 Boulder event. The Boulder event, held in Gambles' American home base of Colorado, is the 39-year-old's best event as a former five-time winner and a sixth-placed result in the 2021 iteration. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 While Tasmania also has Launceston's former under-23 world champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympian Jake Birtwhistle and Hobart's triathlete Cameron Wurf to call its own, Gambles has scaled the heights of the most renowned Ironman events in the world. The undoubted highlight was when Gambles cemented his reputation as one of the world's best with a third-place finish at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2013. The Nevada event was far from the Launceston star's only shining moment on the world stage after he also notched second-place finish in Cairns' Asia-Pacific Championships in June and a third-place finish in the ITU World Long Course Championships in 2017. Gambles delivered an emotional farewell to the sport which has sent him around the world for competitive action. "Triathlon has been my life and I am so thankful to everyone who has played an integral part in a very long and enjoyable career," he said. "I am grateful for the adventures I have had, the places I've visited and most of all the people I've met along the way." Gambles paid special tribute to his family which encouraged his initial interests in triathlon and ironman events as a junior where he competed in events like the Devonport Triathlon. It was the beginning of a sporting love affair for the former Australian Junior Triathlete of the Year who went on to be in the Australian junior development program before banking a win in his debut Ironman in Wisconsin in 2010. "I would not have had this career if it wasn't for the tremendous support from my mum and dad, they believed in my ability way more than I did and encourager me and guided me from near and far," he said. "My thanks goes out to my siblings and their partners who have always been some of my biggest supporters, to my wife Sage for all her love, support and encouragement of the last nine years, my son, Arlo for giving me a great perspective on what's important in life." Gambles hinted that he is unlikely to be lost to the sport which has been his life's passion since racing in Northern Tasmania as a junior back in the early 2000s. Gambles has frequented his home state for training regularly and returned for Ironman 70.3 events across the country including Busselton and Western Sydney despite calling the US home for a number of years. The plant-based athlete is eager to impart the wisdom of his successful career onto the next generation in the years to come. "Next up I plan to pursue my passion for coaching and pass on the experience that I have gathered along the way," he said. READ MORE: Punters spend first day at historic race That could be a coup for Tasmania given Gambles has hinted previously he could return to the state where he spent his formative years. "I'll probably end up coming back to Australia and Tasmania twice a year just because of the racing, but the plan is to eventually move back here once I finish my career," he said in 2017. In the meantime, Gambles plans to enjoy watching the world's best compete from a more relaxing vantage point. "Hope to see you all from the other side of the fence at a race in 2022," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

