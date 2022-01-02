news, local-news,

Tasmania experienced a warmer than normal start to January, with temperatures reaching early to mid 30's. Bureau of Meteorology duty meteorologist Anna Forrest said the past few days had been warm and dry for the most part. "On Saturday, the North-East of the state and Flinders Island were probably the warmest spots," she said. The East Coast and the Central Northern Midlands was also fairly warm, with areas reaching more than seven degrees higher than the January average. "Cressy on January 1 got to 35 degrees, and the other end of January last year it got to 36 degrees," Ms Forrest said. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 "Launceston got to 32 on Saturday, and January 31 last year was its warmest day and that was 36." Ms Forrest said typically the end of January was normally warmer than the start. "Late January to early February is the hottest period for Tasmania normally, then it starts to cool off," she said. Slightly cooler weather is on the way with average temperatures expected the next few days. Rainfalls and thunderstorms are also expected later in the week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/0330f845-6305-450c-837d-78aa4f59ea69.jpg/r0_27_1106_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg