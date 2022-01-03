sport, cricket,

Tom Rogers found himself back in the classroom wondering how he would wear the Hobart Hurricanes colours again after an eventful few months. The 27-year-old lost his state contract in the off-season, only a few years removed from being named in Cricket Australia's Sheffield Shield Team of the Year in 2018. It meant the all-rounder found himself back at teaching at Guilford Young College and seeking either the last Hurricanes' squad contract or an injury replacement contract like he had with the Sydney Sixers last season. Eventually, a last minute phone call from Adam Griffiths ensured Rogers would be suiting up in purple once again. "That all came kind of last minute, I was putting myself in a position to hopefully pick-up a replacement player gig somewhere." Rogers said. "I think [Griffith] called me first and spoke about that last contract and we were able to get that locked away, two days later we had a one-day game for Tassie against Queensland. "So it went from not much to a pretty good week there and it's all been pretty exciting since then." Griffith and Co. were willing to take a chance on the boy from Bruce and Rogers set about repaying the faith in this BBL campaign. With 14 wickets from seven games, Rogers has become the chief destroyer of the Hobart Hurricanes attack, which includes Australian representatives Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Armed with more variations and greater consistency, Rogers has not looked back as the 'Canes regular new-ball bowler with Meredith. "I had to go away at the end of last year after losing my contracts and get back into the classroom teaching kids and find out a way to get back into the system and find a way to succeed," Rogers said. "It has its moments in the classroom, the kids always keep you on your toes but I am fortunate enough to work at a great school with some awesome colleagues and kids. "Both are great, can't complain about coming out and playing in front of people on the telly against these quality blokes." Hurricanes players including Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade have described Rogers as a quiet and unassuming character. Despite leading a list of wicket-takers which includes Australian internationals Sean Abbott and AJ Tye, as well as Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, Rogers is quick to share the fruits of his early success. "Fortunately I've got a really good bowling group to build pressure throughout the innings and someone will take wickets because of that pressure and I am fortunate enough to be the guy at the moment. "Riley Meredith he bowls 150 [kilometres per hour], Nathan [Ellis] can hit a yorker any time he wants and then he's got his out the back thing that no one can pick and you've got Sandeep [Lamichhane] as well." After a rapid rise from being the Hurricanes' 11th hour pick to the key wicket-taker in one of the world's premier limited-overs competitions, Rogers could be forgiven for thinking bigger. Instead, he's comfortable to let the good times roll on. "There's a whole bunch of West Indians ready to clear the stadium with you so you're always one game away but I'll keep trying my best and hopefully it keeps coming," he said.

