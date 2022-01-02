newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania Police are investigating an incident at a residential address at Perth on Saturday night. At about 11.20pm on Saturday, a shot was fired into the front of a house at Perth, Tasmania. A flammable substance in a container was also thrown at the property. Several people were inside the house at the time, but no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished and only caused minor damage. Tasmania Police, CIB and forensic officers attended the scene and conducted an examination. Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and have moved to assure members of the public that there is no risk to the wider community. If any members of the public observed a red sedan travelling south around the Perth area at this time, they have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or Tasmania Police on 131 444.

