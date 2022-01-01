We can all help reduce the road toll

news, local-news,

On the surface, the news that serious injuries on Tasmania's roads fell by almost 50 in 2021 is news that should be applauded. But the fact that 35 fatalities occurred on the state's roads last year, as well as 242 serious injuries, is still cause for alarm. Tasmanians are concerned about the rising number of COVID cases in the state, and rightfully so, but since the start of the pandemic, 13 people have lost their lives in the state due to the virus. In no way is that comparison intended to downplay what is currently happening in the state with the spread of Omicron, but it equates to just over a third of the total number of lives lost on Tasmania's roads in the past 12 months alone. As RACT's chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey put it, "high rates of serious incidents have become the new norm, and the average number of deaths remains stubbornly high, particularly for a state of our size". And concerningly, as Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said yesterday, excessive speed was a factor in one in three deaths on Tasmania roads last year. As part of its election policy in 2021, the Gutwein government pledged to start rolling out new-generation speed cameras throughout Tasmania from this year. If letters to this newspaper are any indication, bolstering the state's speed camera network will not necessarily be politically popular, but if it saves lives, it's a worthwhile investment. In the meantime, every driver in the state can play a part in helping to reduce Tasmania's road toll by adhering to speed limits, especially during the holiday period. Making the conscious decision to exceed the speed limit in an effort to get to somewhere a few minutes sooner makes no logical sense when it also increases the risk of not getting to your destination at all. Speed is not the only factor contributing to the road toll, with seatbelts, drink/drugs, distraction and fatigue also leading to serious accidents and fatalities. The RACT's call for a 10-year plan to make sure the state's roads are up to standard is also a sensible and measured approach. But Mr Bailey hit the nail on the head when he said "Put simply, more needs to be done to improve road safety in Tasmania and we all have a role to play."