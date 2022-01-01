Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

When the clock ticked past midnight on New Year's Eve a year ago, few among us were sad to see the back of 2020 and all it represented. Most people breathed a sigh of relief, uttered a quiet "good riddance" - or stronger words to that effect - to what we hoped would be a one-off annus horribilis. Buoyed by our relative good fortune in keeping the virus at bay and the not-unreasonable hope that vaccines would take care of the lingering threat posed by the pandemic, we had reason to greet 2021 with optimism. That optimism wasn't exactly misplaced, but to put it mildly, the year that has just passed hasn't been without its challenges, either. Once again, however, we have reason to be hopeful for what the year ahead holds, despite the adversities and uncertainties we are currently facing. Cases of COVID-19 have been steadily increasing since the state reopened borders in mid-December, and there has been understandable confusion about changes to restrictions, legislations and definitions, especially when it comes to close contacts. But thankfully, despite there now being hundreds of active cases across Tasmania, only a handful of people have been admitted to hospitals throughout the state, and there are currently no patients in ICU in the state. The state's economic growth continues apace, with Tasmania named Australia's best-performing economy for the seventh-consecutive quarter by CommSec in October and leading the rest of nation in four out of eight indicators - construction, retail spending, relative unemployment and dwelling starts. In a few weeks' time, the state is scheduled to host its first international cricket Test Match since 2016, and although we have already retained the urn, there's a chance Tasmanians will get the opportunity to witness Australia notch up a five-nil series win against England. The recent Party in the Apocalypse was the first music festival in to allow dancing since the start of the pandemic, and part two looks set to take place this year. Before then, the dual-city Mona Foma is set to return, with iconic Australian rock Midnight Oil kicking off their farewell tour in Launceston on January 23 as part of the line-up, which features 70 per cent Tasmanian artists. Put simply, despite the unpredictable nature of the world in 2022, we have reason to be thankful, and to do our best to approach the year ahead with cautious optimism. Daniel Johnson, news director