See if you can spot yourself from the photos Examiner photographer Paul Scambler took photos at Beerfest, Carrick harness racing and the Longford Cup as we celebrated the new year. Whether it was trackside at the Longford Cup, watching the harness racing reach a thrilling conclusion at Carrick or Launceston's biggest New Year's event in Beerfest, there was plenty of fun to be had over the weekend. No one had a better weekend than renowned trainer John Blacker who claimed another Longford Cup as Super Swoop strode to victory in the beloved race. It ensured Siggy Carr scored her first Longford Cup win on the impressive gelding and pundits will now turn their eyes to the Launceston Cup, where Blacker will attempt to secure the Launceston/Longford double as he did last year. Over at Beerfest, punters travelled to the 12th iteration of the festival to see in the New Year. Australia's longest running beer festival has been popular ever since it came to Launceston and the recent event proved no exception as people said goodbye to the year that was 2021. Packed with entertainment and a showcase of Tasmania's breweries and winemakers, Beerfest continues to be a hit with the community year after year.

