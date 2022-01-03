news, local-news, the ridge, lilydale, sparkling, wine, tasmania, champagne, shortage, awards

While a global dearth in champagne supplies caused many Tasmanian sparkling wine producers to see an uptick in sales last month, business has been particularly busy for Lilydale wine producer Harry Rigney, who along with his wife Susan Denny, run The Ridge North Lilydale winery. "There's something about sparkling rosé that makes it a hot favorite around this time of year," Mr Rigney said. The already busy holiday season for the pair was propelled early in December, when their non-vintage sparkling rosé won best in its category at the 2021 Australian Sparkling Wine Show, earning 95 points and taking gold. Since then, sales of the bottle have increased substantially and the small producer has been struggling to meet the rising demand. Consequently, patrons hoping to get their hands on an award-winning bottle will need to be patient as a waitlist has been set up on the Ridge North Lilydale website. With limited stock available the producers were forced to prioritise their restaurant orders when doling out the few remaining cases. That said, Mr Rigney welcomed the recognition. "We've known through our restaurants that our rosé has been popular, but it's great to get the accolade from the judges," he said. A new batch of the wine is expected to be available later this month.

