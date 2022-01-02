news, local-news,

Following the high number of fatalities on Tasmanian roads in 2021, RACT and the state government are calling for people to help reduce the death toll on roads in 2022. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said in 2021 there were 35 fatalities and 242 serious injuries on Tasmania's roads, down from 290 in 2020. The figures also showed that motorcyclists accounted for a third of all serious casualties. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident "Concerningly, it seems some people just don't get the message, with alcohol or drugs and inattention being factors in about 22 per cent and 15 per cent of casualties respectively," Mr Ferguson said. Chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said RACT had pledged to continue to work with state and federal governments, and the community, to improve road safety after the hundreds of serious incidents last year. "High rates of serious incidents have become the new norm, and the average number of deaths remains stubbornly high, particularly for a state of our size," he said. "Put simply, more needs to be done to improve road safety in Tasmania and we all have a role to play." Mr Bailey said to get to where they wanted to be, RACT wanted to see 10-year plans for all of the state's major roads to ensure they would be up to standard. "The RACT advocated strongly for the renewal of Tasmania's speed camera network during the state election campaign and the state government responded by pledging to roll out the first of the new-generation cameras in 2022," he said. READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 RACT wants to see 16 cameras on the roads by 2023, and legislation brought in to allow the full range of new technology to be deployed. "A successful rollout of the best technology available will help turn Tasmania from a road-safety laggard into a road safety leader," he said. Mr Bailey said RACT also wanted to see a greater focus on making sure the fatal five - speed, seatbelts, drink/drugs, distraction and fatigue - had less of an impact in 2022. Mr Ferguson said speeding continued to the biggest killer on Tasmanian roads, with one in three fatalities involving excessive speed. "We all know that speed kills and it's heartbreaking for anyone to have to hear we lost another life," he said. "We need all drivers and riders to heed the message of our new campaign and understand that it doesn't matter if you're speeding by 15 kilometres or four kilometres because 'Over is Over'." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/cf273cab-61f0-4be1-ab8f-62e92ce293ee.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg