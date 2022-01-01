coronavirus,

Bookings opened for children aged 5-11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December and to date, more than 11,800 bookings have been made at state clinics. From January 10, more than 45,000 primary school aged children will be vaccinated, but bookings are still available throughout the month from Smithton to Huonville. The aim is to give every primary school aged child the opportunity to get at least one dose of the vaccine before returning for the new school year in February. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident Children will get two doses of the vaccine eight weeks apart, but they will only be available at special children's clinics and GP's located around the state. State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said she was pleased to see the uptake by parents who had found the chance to book their children in for the vaccination. "Bookings are growing by about 450 a day, but we still have thousands available," she said. "Being vaccinated will also make it less likely that children will experience disruption to their schooling, sports and other activities." READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes In addition to the children's clinics, from January 4, bookings for the booster dose will be open for all Tasmanians 18 years and over who received their second dose four or more months ago. State clinics are available across Tasmania and during the first week, there will be large clinics running at South Launceston, Mac 02 in Hobart, and the Paranaple Centre in Devonport, in addition to the regular sites. Booking are essential for the children's and booster clinics, and children attending to get a vaccination should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information on vaccinations, or to book a vaccination, visit the state government's website on COVID at coronavirus.tas.gov.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/ca5a2c2a-2d2f-4e0e-8634-f44acf3400c9.jpg/r7_8_3340_1891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg