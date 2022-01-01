news, local-news,

With the weather heating up and summer holidays upon us, many tourists and locals alike may be wondering where to visit this summer. Tasmania truly has something for everyone, with the North of the state having several of the world's best, including food, wine and even dirt bike trails. Only a short distance from the Launceston CBD, the picturesque Cataract Gorge is a stunning location, providing panoramic views of the river and basin. With the iconic chairlift, which was given gold at the 2021 Tasmanian Tourism Awards for best tourist attraction, as well as the sparkling aqua swimming pool, the Gorge is the perfect place for a picnic, a dip this summer and a walk around the grounds. You can find colourful peacocks and friendly wallabies roaming around, and several cafes and eateries to stop for a bite to eat. Fantastic views can be seen from the Alexandra Suspension Bridge and there are also BBQ facilities and as playground for families to enjoy. READ MORE: Car ploughs through Tasmanian campsite on NYE, children injured Liffey Falls is up there with the most stunning waterfalls in Tasmania, about a 50-minute drive from Launceston. The water from Liffey River has tumbled down and eroded away into the sandstone to create a series of beautiful waterfalls. A forest of ferns, myrtle and eucalyptus trees create a stunning canopy making it feel as if you are in a different world. There are two trails to choose from : Starting from the upper parking lot, reached via a steep, windy road, a two-kilometre round-trip trail takes about 45 minutes. From the lower parking lot, the hike takes longer on a rougher track. Another lovely waterfall and picnic spot a little closer to Launceston is Lilydale Falls, about 30 minutes' drive north of town. READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 Follow the blue and yellow signs along the highway into the Tamar Valley across 170km and you will be spoilt for choice with a selection of wineries. Stretching from Relbia to Pipers River to the North West of the Tamar, the route encompasses around 30 vineyards and wineries in one of the top cool climate wine regions of the world. Clover Hill, Pipers Brook, Holm Oak and Goaty Hill Wines are just some of the places on offer, serving different types of wine and other food and beverages to satisfy all palates. Over the past few years Derby has cemented itself as one of the top bike trails in the world, with tourists coming from all over the globe to take on the trails, ranging form beginner to advanced. Derby was once a mining town with the richest tin mine in the world, but since 2015 the town has transformed into a world-renowned trail network encompassing a total of 125km. Weaving around the city the trails take in the natural landscape and include fern filled forests, rivers and waterfalls. In 2017 Derby hosted part of the Enduro World Series, showcasing the best mountain bikers from around the globe and in 2022 is set to host DerbyFest on April 23 and 24. The event will aim to attract mountain bikers with activities from bike demonstrations to stunt shows. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

