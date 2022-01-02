news, local-news,

For members of the Launceston Philatelic Society, finding the extraordinary in seemingly ordinary objects is all part of the joy of stamp collecting. "You do hear stories of people buying a 50 cent shoebox of stamps and finding things worth hundreds of thousands," Philatelic Society president and life member Rob Antel said. "It's very fun, it's a bit like searching for gold." Philately is the study of postage stamps and postal history, and as the Launceston society celebrated its 75th birthday, three of its members reflect on the friendships built and knowledge acquired through the hobby. For society librarian and life member Gordon Harrison, philately is in his bones with his father also a prolific collector and a founding member of the Launceston Philatelic Society. "It's been a lifelong thing, but when we had kids and things it went on the backburner but once the family leaves, you get back into it," Mr Harrison said. "It's in your blood." "I think it's sort of built into people," Mr Antel said. "There are people who are collectors and there are people who are not." From a group of around 40 members, the Launceston Philatelic Society meets twice monthly- with each member having their own area of interest. "Well, I collect everything because I'm a hopeless case," society treasurer Brian Fisher said. "But some people only collect stamps of King George VI, other people will collect only a few countries like stamps from Turks and Caicos Islands, Christmas Island or Antarctica, others collect stamps of only a certain theme- such as cats and dogs or plane stamps from every country. Among other areas of interest, Mr Harrison is currently collecting envelopes sent from Australia to uncommon destinations. His collection includes envelopes addressed to the Vatican, the French Consulate in Northern China, Southern Nigeria and to World War II prisoner-of-war camp Stalag XIII-C. "I was able to trace who the prisoner of war was through war records, the internet has just been fantastic for research," he said. The philatelic community remains strong around the globe, however, for members of the Launceston Philatelic Society the road often leads back home. Mr Antel said that he once ordered a shoebox of postcards and letters on eBay, only to find a postcard addressed to a collector in Argentina that had been sent by Mr Harrison's late father. "It had been sent by his father to a collector over in Argentina, he used to send things to friends and pen pals overseas all the time," Mr Antel said. Similarly, Mr Harrison once stumbled across a letter addressed to his father in a shoebox while travelling in the United States. "When I was at a conference in New York in 2016, I was looking through shoeboxes and I found an envelope addressed to my father in West Launceston," Mr Harrison said. "The girl came over and took a photo, it was the same as with Rob- it was just such a fluke." All three club members said the group had proven much more than a meeting of minds, with innumerable benefits for their mental health. "People who collect stamps generally don't have a problem once they retire," Mr Harrison said. "Because they've got their interests, and it's a problem that a lot of retirees have- they're workaholics during their lifetime and then they retire and they're under their wives' feet at home and they have real problems with retirement." "We still have members who joined in the 1950s are still part of the group today." Society treasurer Brian Fisher reinvigorated his love of stamp collecting when he made the decision to join the Launceston Philatelic Society after seeing an advertisement in The Examiner seven years ago. As a veteran, Mr Fisher has had struggles with PTSD and said joining the society had helped him form friendships with like-minded people and a hobby to focus his energy towards. "I wish I had joined a philatelic society earlier in my life, it's a real benefit it's a real social thing as well as historical," he said. "I have post-traumatic stress disorder and I use the stamps as a way of coping with that. "It's been very helpful from that point of view." Mr Fisher said he collected items of interest from a range of areas of philately, but said he most loved the breadth of knowledge gained through collecting stamps and postal items from around the globe. "I started my collection when I was about seven, and then I gave it away with work and family but I always kept my collection," he said. Mr Fisher said if he won TattsLotto tomorrow, there are a few rare stamps worth in excess of $100,000 that he would be keen to get his hands on, but for now he is happy looking through shoeboxes for those holy grail stamps hiding in plain sight. "Searching for them is part of the fun, filling in an empty gap in a set is a pretty good feeling," he said. "You can buy things online, or go through stamp dealers but, I still look through op shops just in case- you never know what you'll find." The Launceston Philatelic Society always welcomes new members, if you would like to attend a meeting visit launcestonstampclub.org.au for more information.

