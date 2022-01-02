Have fireworks lost their spark in these troubled times?

comment, opinion,

Despite being spectacular one ponders whether the millions of dollars spent collectively on fireworks to welcome the new year is money well spent. Surely in these troublesome times the collective expenditure these displays cost would be better channelled into putting roofs over the heads of the homeless, taking pressure off our inundated health systems or providing better educational outcomes to name a few. Worth some thought surely? You can have your COVID-19 booster at five months now. They said, please have it as soon as possible ... they said, yes, there is ample supply and very many places, including pharmacies, clinics and doctors that can administer the booster. We rang the local respiratory clinic set up especially for COVID and the government had yet to approve funding for earlier boosters. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 They told us to call the Health Hotline, and they said, well good luck with all of that, because we have explored every avenue and it is impossible to get the booster early. My mother is 92 and in an aged care facility and I visit her regularly. My husband has serious lung issues, so we had our two AstraZeneca shots, which the experts are now saying loses it's efficacy rapidly. Mr Gutwein and our Health Minister, could you please inform us as to how we may be able to comply with your request? On receiving a text message from Tas Health on Saturday, telling me that I had been a casual contact of a person with COVID-19 and to get tested immediately. I spent four hours on the phone on hold trying to book a test and I couldn't get through. I left a message for someone to ring me. They did at 10am Monday, while I was on hold trying to ring them. READ MORE: Opening credits list new Star Theatre ownership I was supposed to go to work on Sunday but I couldn't go until I had a test and found out the results. When I finally got through on Monday morning, they told me that I only had to monitor for symptoms, so I couldn't go anywhere for two days. I missed out on my pay for the weekend and spent all day Sunday on the phone on hold trying to get through to book a test. Just not good enough. Why does there have to be an investigation re the next prison being moved to where Ashley is now. Ashley Youth Detention Centre has been there for quite a few years. READ MORE: 'It's disbelief': Child in ICU after car allegedly driven through tent It is well enough away from Deloraine and Westbury, is isolated and regardless of the previous comments re room for expansion, I worked there for eight years and believe me there is ample room for expansion. Stop wasting time re investigations. Nothing wrong with the location, The infrastructure is there and can be utilised. Why haven't we got a COVID testing site at the airport. Seems to be basic common sense. It should not take much thought that borders again need to be shut. There is little gains for economy when places and airlines shut down because of the enormous rise of cases. Yes we are all lockdown fatigued, but many areas have done a great job containing the spread. Just have to vacation in your own area. Not welcome to spread the love

