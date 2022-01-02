news, local-news,

After taking out the Excellence in Innovation award at the first Tasmanian Disability Festival Awards late last year, the founder of Hobart's Create Crew is excited for what the future holds. Joel Imber, a Tasmanian youth worker and founder of Create Crew, has an extensive history in community engagement, running creative projects and being well known as a core mentor in helping young people within the greater region of Hobart for the past 15 years. "I come from a background of being a youth worker, working in a youth centre in Hobart for 14 years, he said. "Within that journey I use my skills and passions to connect with young people and work in the community and a lot of that work was around creative engagement workshops, programs and running with a team, running the youth centre operations. READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 "Create Crew is a space for mentoring, workshops and collaboration in the areas of art, music and dance. There is a focus on street art, as a have a passion for graffiti art and murals. "Hip-hop culture is made up of many creative and expressive elements. At Create Crew we love hip-hop and love sharing its positive power." Starting out as a young creative volunteer himself, Mr Imber was introduced to Hobart's youth programs in 2002. From there he was able to use his passion for music, art and hip-hop culture as a key influence in shaping what would become a community of fun and creative opportunities for young people by helping run a youth centre in Hobart. The music workshops include songwriting, singing, recording and making a music video, with the art workshops including aerosol, graffiti, cartoon, digital and mural art. Since leaving his core foundation working within council as a youth worker after nearly 20 years of volunteering and employment, Mr Imber continues to assist young people, communities, schools and organisations through collaborative arts and creative mentoring. READ MORE: Car ploughs through Tasmanian campsite on NYE, children injured On receiving the award, Mr Imber said he was mainly excited to be involved with an inclusive and fun event, with the awards gala night held at the Country Club Casino in Launceston on December 3. "The Disability Festival Awards was such a great event, I had two of the guys I mentor also be nominated in categorises and we all went together and had a great night seeing old faces and meeting lots of new ones," he said. "Connecting with people that work in the disability sector and learn about all the amazing work happening in the sector in Tasmania was a real honour and it's great to know there is so much amazing work being done all over the state. "I heard about the awards and thought it was a great new initiative, and then to win a category is the best feeling of joy and pride." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/1eb4a868-7290-4773-b22e-7edad32ab086.JPG/r2_204_3983_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg