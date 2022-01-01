sport, local-sport,

Trainer John Blacker is eyeing the same double as last year after Super Swoop gave him a third successive Longford Cup win at his home track on Saturday. Blacker's 2021 winner Glass Warrior went on to win the Launceston Cup and the trainer is quietly confident Super Swoop can do the same. The seven-year-old gelding lived up to his name when he swooped past his rivals in the home straight to win the New Year's Day feature by two lengths from Perun with So Astounding a similar margin away third. It gave jockey Siggy Carr her first Longford Cup to go with wins in the Hobart, Launceston and Devonport Cups. Blacker said he liked Super Swoop's chances from the time the nominations came out and was surprised bookmakers bet as much as $9.50 (he started $3.30). "I thought he'd go really well on his home track - his work had been pretty sharp and we got the right rider for him," the trainer said. "After the scratchings, he was the highest-rated horse in the race and still had only 54kg. "I think he's a Launceston Cup horse because the distance will suit him - this is the first time he's won at less than 2000m." Super Swoop failed in the Hobart Cup last year, after winning the Brighton Cup at Mowbray, but Blacker said the horse wasn't at his best. "He was new to the stable after coming from Adelaide so we gave him a good break and he's come back really good," the trainer said. "I've been happy with his form leading up to this race - he's either run well or had excuses." Super Swoop is Blacker's fifth Longford Cup winner - following Raami's Magic, The Producer, Triple Strip and Glass Warrior - and the ninth for his family. Father George and brother Troy have also won the race four times between them. Scott Brunton took training honours at the meeting with a treble while Blacker finished with a double Ben Yole didn't rest on his laurels after clinching the 2021 Australian trainers' premiership on Friday. He trained another four winners on New Year's Day including the $14,000 Eric Bean Memorial St Marys Cup with Rock On Playboy. Given a gun run, one-out and one-back, by in-form reinsman Dylan Ford, Rock On Playboy put a break on the field turning for home and held on to score by a half neck from Resurgent Storm with Kuyomi 5m away third. Yole races the winner with major stable client Stephen Wyles, of Hobart. It was the former Victorian gelding's seventh win since making his Tasmanian debut in September. "He's done a very big job very quickly - he's a really nice horse," Yole said. The trainer hasn't finalised Rock On Playboy's next assignments but they will probably be the Scottsdale and Devonport Cups. "The Hobart Cup is coming up as well so I'll have a bit of a look but I'd say he'll go to Scottsdale (on Friday) then to Devonport," Yole said. "Whether he'll get the distance at Devonport is a question but he's probably better suited in stands than mobiles because the big free-for-allers have to give him a start." Yole's other St Marys winners were Jakes A Joy, Oneofthelads and Radar Stride. Ford drove a double at the meeting, sharing driving honours with Bronte Miller. The Country Guineas was won by favourite Mayleejay Eagle for the in-form Mark Reggett/Mark Yole combination. RESULTS (NON TAB) 1- NR 35/B: 14.00 JAKES A JOY (B Yole, B Miller) 1, 5.00 Major Davvin 2, 6.00 Velocity Stride 3. 2m, 1.7m. 1:59.5. 2- NR 45/B: 3.80 ARCTIC (C Miller, B Miller) 1, 3.50 Sporty Ben 2, 12.00 Denstown 3. Hd, 4.5m. 1:58.9. 3- NR 55/B: 3.50 ONEOFTHELADS (B Yole, J Chibnall) 1, 4.60 Lets Go Bill 2, 8.00 Tactile Sensation 3. 1/2 hd, 1.2m. 2:00.3. 4- GUINEAS: 2.20f MAYLEEJAE EAGLE (M Reggett, M Yole) 1, 8.00 Watch The Attitude 2, 4.20 Szabolski Leis 3. 6.5m, 6.4m. 2:02.6. 5- NR 60/B: 5.50 CHRISTIAN MAJOR (T Langley, D Ford) 1, 4.80 Gone And Forgotten 2, 7.00 Hez The ONe 3. 11m, hd. 2:06.8. 6- CUP: 6.50 ROCK ON PLAYBOY (B Yole, D Ford) 1, 6.50 Resurgent Storm 2, 6.00 Kuyomi 3. 1/2 nk, 5m. 2:02.8. 7- NR 50/B: 2.40f RADAR STRIDE (B Yole, C Crook) 1, 21.00 Live For Peace, 14.00 Blackjack Jim 3. 28m, 2.8m. 1:58.9.

