Brian Roe: Strong Carnivals showing excites all

In these uncertain times there were surely well-based fears for this season's Tasmanian Carnivals. Yet whilst the crowds were on the small side, there was much to provide more than a few smiles and hope for the future. No sporting event was potentially impacted more in Tasmania once the borders opened on 15 December. The Tasmanian population immediately demonstrated an abundance of caution with much of it wearing marks in open spaces even when not required. It's understandable that for holiday-time options like a visit to a Carnival or two might be put on hold for another 12 months. READ MORE: Hamish McKenzie and Suzanne Strates take out 2021 Burnie Wheel titles But the combination of good levels of commercial and government support and the ever-present enthusiasm and dedication of the volunteers who make the events happen ensured that they did just that. Ably abetted and assisted by the participants who committed in fine numbers in almost all the events. The only real casualties were the NuGen athletics and junior cycling races where the requirement for 12-to15-year-olds to be double vaccinated minimised entry lists. For everyone else, the Carnivals provided an opportunity to finally get some competition - both at all and at a higher level. Some mainland entrants were forced to pull out because of positive results or issues with access to testing but it was only a small percentage. Anecdotally, it looked as though the numbers of non-starters - usually extended by those unhappy with the handicap marks - were much less than usual. The Launceston Carnival presented two elite Madison races on its second night. They were excellent encounters - full of technique, tactics and excitement. And they proved that its not essential to have teams all over the track to provide real entertainment. The racing on both the grass and the bitumen was classy at Devonport and Burnie. Two Olympic medallists - Ash Moloney (decathlon) and Luke Plapp (team pursuit) with a nice array of their Tokyo team mates in tow were there. It's worth noting that both had starred at Burnie in their early years well before tasting Olympic success. READ MORE: NBL: Sejr Deans called into JackJumpers squad to face Melbourne That's a particular quality of the Tasmanian Carnivals - providing fans firsthand with an early sight of what's around the corner. And there's little doubt that was again the case on New Year's Eve at Burnie - in the form of Queensland sprinter Torrie Lewis. At 16 she is the second fastest junior female Australia has produced. Only the great Raelene Boyle ran quicker before she turned 20. Her semi-final run at West Park was one of those performances that both thrills the crowd and sends the tongues of the aficionados into overdrive. Lewis can be really good. Stewart McSweyn is already in that class - this week adjudged the number three ranked 1500m runner in the World for 2021. READ MORE: Sydney's Ben Mustson finds new legs to claim maiden Burnie mile He found the going tough in the mile races at both Devonport and Burnie - but not because he is out-of-shape or ran poorly. He has created a problem for himself. Not only are more Australians, and particularly Tasmanians, of his age cohort committing themselves to middle-distance running but they are clearly training harder to put on a good show when they turn up to race the great man. The handicapper was on a hiding to nothing in these circumstances with significant number of athletes in both races finding form and rising to the occasion. And the King Islander's impact was not only shown on the track - with 80 attendees turning up to a training presentation by he and his coach Nic Bideau. Normally those affairs would draw a handful or two and there will now be annual scholarships in McSweyn's name for teenage male and female athletes to pursue their dreams. Continuity is important in traditional sports - no better exemplified during the men's gift at Devonport. When the decision to make athletics open was made in 1985, John Dinan and the late Chris Perry were the pioneers. Dinan's sons Matt and Michael ran, with the latter making the final - won by Perry's son Tom. It's important to recognise that they are each shining in their own lights - but it's still nice to make the connection.

