newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police were pleased overall with the behaviour of Tasmanians during New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday night. While the evening was busy for police, with crowds of people out and about across the state's central business districts, campgrounds, and public events, the majority of people were well-behaved and there were few arrests. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident Over at the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department, a spokesperson said it was busy, but that was normal. "[There were] no increased presentations as a result of NY activities," they said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/3a78b2e3-9981-4080-b2d6-0431eb104627.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg