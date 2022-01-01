sport, local-sport, mile, Burnie New Year's Carnivals, sport, TasCarnivals

King Island hero Stewart McSweyn has come within four-one-hundredths-of-a-second of running a sub four minute mile at the Burnie New Year's Eve carnival. The Tokyo Olympian took on a big field of eager middle distance runners and was helped by a reduced start list and adjustments to the handicaps prior to the races' start. However, it was an explosive final 50m from Benjamin Muston that helped the Sydney-based runner secure the prestigious title. The 22-year-old, who is racing in just is second TasCarnivals after competing in Hobart, couldn't believe the feat he'd accomplished as an 800m specialist. "I've been trying to push into the 1500m in recent years but it is just such a hard distance and I always feel safer in the 800ms," Muston said of his win. "But [racing in the 1500m] is definitely a goal of mine and maybe this is an indication to keep going for it." The night of firsts wasn't limited to Muston's first outing at West Park but it was also his first handicap race on race. It was an experience the Sydney Pacific Athletics Club runner said was unlike any other race he'd done before. "You could say I'm fresh but it is just so different to track running with the undulations of the course, running around the outside of people and not knowing how far back everyone else is - it's unbelievable," he said. "(The dew) was an extra challenge for a novice like myself but the spikes were biting and I just found the extra grip I needed." Muston started the 1609m race at the 210m mark - and didn't even know what the handicap meant - finished in 3:50.80, with Burnie runner James Frankcombe claiming second place in 3:53.07. Avalon Forbes rounded out the top three, finishing in 3:53.89, with McSweyn finishing among the middle of the pack in 4:00.41. With Muston's focus during the race firmly on himself, he didn't forget who was bounding up behind him. "Stewy is an idol of mine and I didn't really think about what he was doing," he said. "Hopefully I can get a photo with him because that would make my day."

