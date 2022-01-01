sport, local-sport,

Kysha Praciak's lastest return to her home state delivered the perfect end to a rather difficult year for her. Praciak, who is originally from Evendale, but now calls New South Wales, won the 120m showpiece race in a time of 14.15 after running off a handicap of 4.25. She finished ahead of Mia Gross and national star Torrie Lewis to collect the win. What made her success all the more special is that it came after only returning to full fitness in recent weeks. "It is absolutely incredible,'' she said post-race. "I reckon I first started running this one when I was 15 and I think made a final back in 2015 or 2016 when I first started pro-carnivals, so to come back six years later and get the win it was amazing. "I had a really tough year as I tore my hamstring tendon back in February and have been out of action until about three weeks ago and I only started running 100 per cent the week before I came here, so I completely shocked myself and I could not be happier. "I knew had to go hard and did that from the blocks as it didn't matter where I was placed I was just going to go for that line". Since moving to New South Wales, she has linked up with renowned coach John Quinn, who was once a key figure at the TIS. "I moved from Melbourne to Sydney back in March and went with Quinn and it has been amazing and I am excited to see what can happen in the future,' she said. Devonport Gift winner, and four-time Burnie Gift victor, Morgan Gaffney was one of the notable competitors that did not make it to the final, making it through to the semi-finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117478009/07687216-13e0-4081-b2f6-4b59c8b6b508.JPG/r0_468_3485_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg