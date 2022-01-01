newsletters, editors-pick-list, Burnie carnival, athletics, sport, running

The Burnie Gift, a race that is so steeped in history, delivered one of it most memorable moments on Friday night. Victorian Ryan Tarrant walked away with his first victory, but it was one which took its time to be decided. The judges were needed to split him and Jesse McKenna, who is the son of West Coast Eagles great and former Gold Coast coach Guy McKenna, in what was the definition of a photo-finish. After some confusion about who the actual winner was as West Park seemingly feel silent, Tarrant [5.50m] was eventually declared the winner after what seemed like an eternity, in a time of 12.21 to McKenna's [6.25m] 12.22. Michael Moschou [6.0m] was third in a time of 12.32. "I was so nervous, beyond any level of nerves I have had before,'' Tarrant said of the post-race drama. "I was just sitting there shaking and was like, 'please, please', but it was great to run against Jess McKenna again. "I have to give it to him [McKenna] as he is great athlete, so I was a bit on the edge and I wasn't sure, but at the end of the day I came out on top." West Park, for once, didn't deliver its famed head wind, although conditions were described as dewy for competitors. For Tarrant, these conditions really made it feel "like a normal race" with "nothing out of the ordinary". After a protest about the decision, judges determined Tarrant was in fact the winner. Tokyo bronze medalist Ash Moloney [0.5m] failed to get past the heat stage. Meanwhile, sprint stars Jack Hale [scr] and Jake Doran [0.5m] didn't get past the semi-finals on Friday.

