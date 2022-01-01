Launceston grocer sells 400+ test kits in 24 hours amid shortage

newsletters, editors-pick-list, covid, test, kits, launceston, North Tasmania, where, rapid antigen

Despite the state government establishing new directives to make rapid antigen test kits freely available to many, demand for the tests remains high in the North of the state and supplies are drying up quickly. For much of this week, pharmacies in Launceston have been unable to restock the test kits, with many directing potential buyers to rumoured stashes at other retailers all over the city. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey The scarcity follows a new bout of regulations by the state government, which would utilise the rapid test kits more frequently to ease pressure on the state's PCR testing sites. Alongside the new regulations, the government also announced it would make the kits "freely available for those that require them" and has set up collection sites in the south of the state, which is being prioritised due to higher testing demand. READ MORE: Mayor proposes new Burnie court location Collection sites in the North have yet to be announced, with state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks advising people in the region to "continue to have PCR testing for the time being". Despite not being deemed a priority region, rapid antigen test kits remain incredibly hard to come by in the North. Lacey Walsh, retail manager at Trevallyn Pharmacy, said they had ordered new test kits in October but still haven't received any. Like many outlets in the city, the pharmacy hasn't ordered more for fear of overstocking. "Because they're back-ordered there's no point ordering more. We had the same issue with masks a few weeks ago - there was a panic buy and now it's slowed right down - you don't want to overload yourself with products," she said. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash In the interim, Ms Walsh has been directing people across the road to the Trevallyn Grocer, which has remained one of the few outlets in the region able to restock the test kits over the last few weeks. Jo McBain, owner of Trevallyn Grocer, said she saw an emerging need for the testing kits early on. "We had family coming from the mainland and knew they would be needing them so we decided to buy some in, but we weren't expecting such high demand," she said. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test The grocer's most recent batch of 420 test kits, packaged in five- and two-kit bundles, sold out in a little over a day. Ms McBain said she expects to get more sometime in the next week. "We're seeing a lot of people from the mainland. They're desperate to get kits so they can go back into their own state," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

