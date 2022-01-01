politics, federal-politics,

The City of Launceston council's place brand policy should be finalised within the next two months, with further discussions and tweaking to be done to the policy. In 2018, the council embarked on a process of identifying what exactly it was that made Launceston unique. The council began the project by consulting with key stakeholders in an attempt to get a sense of how to market Launceston in Tasmania, and across the world. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey City of Launceston councillor Hugh McKenzie said the project was going through its final machination, after it was taken off the agenda at the December 16 meeting. "We're just getting comfortable with what the new brand looks like," Cr McKenzie said. "There has been a fair bit of work done with interest groups to see how they feel about it, and we've had a couple of discussions at council over the last little while about and we just didn't get to a stage where we felt that we were quite ready to adopt it. "Ideally we would have liked to have had it sorted now, but we're better off to get it right rather than rush something that we're not completely over the line with." READ MORE: Mayor proposes new Burnie court location The council hoped the place brand would bring together aspects of Launceston's history, architecture and culture, and would give businesses and community groups a chance to interact with and access the brand. "There are a lot of places around the world that have got brands as to what they stand for, and we've always been trying to work out what Launceston is," Cr McKenzie said. "Launceston's quite an interesting place. It's got its gorge. It's got its food. It's just trying to identify what we think Launceston actually stands for. That was the emphasis of it. It's Launceston and its broader remit. "We wanted to have something that is meaningful and that people would over time identify with. It won't just be one thing that fits all. Our heritage buildings are something that is iconic for a lot of people, but our wine and food offerings are seen to be some of the best in the country." The council said the brand's digital asset would be accessible to all members of the community, and implementation would be inclusive. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

