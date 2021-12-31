news, local-news,

The Department of Health have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on King and Flinders islands. Both cases are interstate travellers who received positive test results after arriving, and are both in isolation. Public Health have been conducting contact tracing for both positive cases, and any close contacts will be contacted. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test Acting Director of Public Health Julie Graham said the cases were a reminder for Tasmanians to remain vigilant. "These cases are an important reminder that people should always use the Check in TAS app no matter where they are in Tasmania," Dr Graham said. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash "People should also ensure they wear masks indoors when not in a private residence and adhere to physical distancing measures."

