An old soul who loved to dance and sing is how loved ones have remembered 11-year-old Addison Stewart. Mourners dressed in Addison's favourite colours of green, blue and aqua for her funeral on Friday following her tragic death at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. "Our Addison was a shy little girl when she was younger," her dad Nathan said. "When she came out of her shell she was a real people person and was able to talk to everyone, kind of like me." Mr Stewart, Addison's mum Kylie and siblings Mackenzie and Pacey lit four candles at the service to symbolise that Addison's light will always shine and there will forever be a special place in their hearts for her. Mr Stewart said Addison, who was also known as "sweetpea" and "Paddy Melon", was named in part after the street they first lived in and after the Grey's Anatomy character. "I know one thing Addison would be most disappointed about missing will be not seeing Pacey's first day of school," Nathan said. MORE NEWS: Loving, protective older sister celebrated Mr Stewart said Addison was not a fan of the mohawk he had earlier in the year. "Baby, yesterday I went and got a proper haircut for you today," he said. "Addison, I want to let you know my children's book you had some input in, I will try my hardest to get that finished and published to honour your memory. "I am so sorry I could not protect you. "Our baby now and forever." Addison's grandfather Graham Deacon said he would always thankful he and his wife Sharon had the honour of looking after Addison for the first two years of her life. MORE NEWS: Hillcrest Primary School's Peter Dodt honoured at funeral During those first two years they had the chance to witness key milestones, like her first steps. "At times I struggled to put words together so they would do justice to Addison's life as a granddaughter," he said. "Addison has made a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. "We have great memories of Addison that I could share, but to do that I would be here for a long time. "I believe Addison had the potential to achieve in any career pathway she would have chosen." Mr Deacon said when at her grandparents' house, Addison loved helping out in the veggie garden, raiding the pantry, helping her nan make salad sandwiches and playing cards. "You will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten," he said. "Now lady, take wind, fly like a bird and join your five other angels." Addison had been chosen by her classmates and teachers to be on the student council at Hillcrest in 2022 and a sports leader. Addison loved dogs and donations for the Devonport Dogs Home were collected at her funeral.

