E-scooters 'create chaos' for pedestrians

How do you create chaos in a city? Allow e-scooters to use footpaths or streets with little or no control. It seems one lady at least has been injured and they have only been operating for five minutes. We already have wheeled machines in operation on our footpaths, not, however, at speeds of up to 25km/h. Doesn't the name "footpath" convey the normal use of these areas? Does no one own a dictionary? Apparently they have been "gifted" to our city. I don't quite understand the meaning as it applies to our City of Launceston council. It appears to be a devious ploy to get said scooters in the back door. As I'm continually disappointed with big business, it should come as no surprise that my bank in Kings Meadows, NAB, removed a small table and a couple of chairs that its customers used to fill out forms and whatever else was needed on their visit to the bank. NAB have justified this by blaming COVID-19 and saying they needed more space. What a load of rubbish. I complained in October and only now received their answer and only then because I called them. This whole problem is because our banks still need or want to close down the smaller branches and are looking for ways to do this. This area has a lot of elderly people. I am one, and sometimes we need to sit for a minute or two and generally get our act together. Let me know if your banks have any seating available. I read with interest a letter to the editor on December 16 ("Lost in G2G labyrinth). I am one of the older people who is technically challenged and cannot "work" computers or iPhones. I am very lucky at 82 years of age to have a family member who does all my computer work for me, otherwise I would be lost! I am sure there are many like me. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident I'm not sure I'm qualified to criticise our Premier, Peter Gutwein, as I voted for him and believe he is doing a good job running our state. But Premier, I think you may have dropped the ball opening up borders when you did. I'm a born and bred Tasmanian who loves our little island state and its people, who in my opinion are the salt of the Earth, laid-back and at times amused at how the mainlanders love to come down to our island paradise to escape the rat race of city living. So I decided to flex my arm, Premier, and voice my opinion. For almost two years now you have protected us from COVID, and full credit to you and your medical staff for doing so. We felt safe knowing you were steering us away from rocky shores. Then, for reasons we couldn't understand and never will, you threw open our borders to save our ailing tourism industry. You did this while NSW and Victoria are now riddled with COVID - thousands a day, not hundreds. Now mainland tourists are coming in by the plane loads and Bass Strait ferries. Premier Gutwein, all of your good these past two years now amounts to zilch. I won't be surprised if COVID runs through our island like wildfire. What will stop it? We are an island and it has nowhere else to go, it can only fester and multiply within. I pray to God I am wrong. Well, it's done now, our borders are open, we can only hope the tourist dollars are worth it, but sadly I doubt they will be. Two weeks ago I went in to the eye doctor on Charles Street for an operation. The limited parking spaces in that facility means people who have to drive their partners home after an appointment have no choice but to park on Charles Street, if spots are available, and risk picking up a $35 parking fine if they are there too long. My wife who was waiting witnessed a friend (who was getting something out of her back seat) receive a fine at the same time. The majority of these clients are 60-70 plus and do not deserve this added stress on top of an operation. Please, council, do something to stop these parking woes on the oldies. READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes So the unofficial 2022 election campaign has begun and here we go again. The great (illusionist) ScoMo the Marketeer is at it again trying to throw baskets, bowling cricket balls, playing with kids building blocks in the school grounds and making sure cameras are following his every move. It will be interesting to see the scare campaign he brings this time, but of course, he now believes in electric cars because it suits, and there will be no more pork barrelling in the millions of dollars and also he won't be telling any more lies. Not a bad turnaround from a religious man. If I want to see a clown I will go to the circus, and it's about time Australia used a proper fixed-date method to hold elections. Stop all this nonsense of dragging out uncertainty to try to get an advantage. READ MORE: Car ploughs through Tasmanian campsite on NYE, children injured

