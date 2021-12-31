newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Omicron is not changing the state government's plans to reopen schools on February 9, but the state's peak medical organisation says such a definitive stance "is not useful" and is calling for more planning details. Australian Medical Association state president Helen McArdle said the most crucial consideration is providing advice about how quarantine requirements for school aged children. "The COVID-19 virus is a fast moving beast and AMA Tasmania will continue to monitor its impact. To be definitive right now about delaying school dates is not useful at this point," she said. "We know the symptoms of COVID infection do not appear to have the same impact on children as they do on adults although they are still carriers of the virus. However the mental implications on children returning to some normality is also of critical concern. "The most crucial consideration in the immediate future should be around providing clear guidelines for school aged children on quarantine period, test results and stay at home requirements should children become unwell." Education minister Sarah Courtney said schools will reopen as planned, with vaccination clinics, pop up clinics and GPS to deliver vaccinations to 5 to 11 year olds from January 10. "The department of education is currently implementing a range of measures in schools including natural ventilation improvements, air purifiers, enhancing outdoor learning and additional cleaning arrangements to ensure the safety of students," she said. "This work is well underway, including window repairs around the state and the receipt of 1000 air purifiers with more on track to arrive before Term 1. "The vast majority of our COVID cases have very mild symptoms, and this is what we would expect in a highly vaccinated state and it's exactly why we focused on getting our vaccinations to over 90 per cent of the population, particularly those who are vulnerable, before opening the borders." Ms Courtney said the paediatric vaccination program would be ramping up "to ensure that all those eligible will have had at least one dose before school returns. "From the 10th of January there will be 4 mass vaccination clinics in large urban areas, 17 regional pop-up clinics and up to 87 participating GPs delivering vaccinations to our five to 11 year olds. "While it is not mandatory to have your children vaccinated, it is strongly encouraged." Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said after National Cabinet that school term start plans for all states were up in the air and "all states are in the same boat". "Will the school year be delayed because Premier Gutwein has already lost control and kids aged five to 12 won't be fully vaccinated? "What is the government's plan to keep vulnerable students and students living with a disability safe and engaged in an inclusive curriculum? "Parents have busy lives and work responsibilities they need to plan for now, not at the last minute," Mr Willie said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/f87aa16e-b52f-4658-863b-e5a9b3394533.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg