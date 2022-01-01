Thanks owed to agency shielding state

comment, opinion,

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biosecurity Tasmania staff have played a key role in both helping to keep Tasmanians safe and protecting our environment, world-class agricultural and tourism industries from biosecurity threats. It has been an extremely busy time for our border staff as we ramp up the inspection of fruit, plant and fish products and also deal with the influx of Tasmanians and visitors entering the state. I would like to acknowledge Biosecurity Tasmania staff for their outstanding work during the COVID-19 response and border reopening, and acknowledge their ongoing role in maintaining the state's world-class biosecurity system. Tasmania's agricultural sector can be assured that we are better protected now than ever before from biosecurity threats, but it is incumbent on all of us to be vigilant. The Tasmanian government emphasises a three-tier biosecurity system - pre-border, at the actual border and post-border - and each play a critical role. The general public is an integral element in the post-border aspect of this system by keeping an eye on things like imported fruit, just in case it contains fruit fly larvae which looks like a small scar on the surface of fruits like mangoes. To meet all border and biosecurity demands, the Tasmanian Liberal government has invested more than any previous government in Biosecurity Tasmania in order to protect our environment and industries including agriculture, aquaculture and tourism. We recently invested an additional $2.6 million as part of our Securing our Borders initiative, which included recruiting 20 additional Biosecurity staff, education and awareness programs and improved biosecurity preparedness and emergency response capacity. The additional staff have been working to check fresh produce at the border since early October. The Tasmanian government has significantly increased biosecurity spending to protect our borders and doubled the number of detector dog teams to 12 since coming to government. Our booming agriculture sector supports jobs and growth in rural and regional communities while underpinning our entire economy. Despite the global pandemic, demand remains high for Tasmania's high quality produce both locally, across the country and internationally, and this government is committed to supporting farmers. The Tasmanian government thanks all Biosecurity Tasmania staff for their professionalism in continuing to help protect our state, our industries and our environment as we head into a busy 2022. Further information on incoming traveller requirements can be found at: https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/ To learn more about what you can and can't bring into Tasmania visit: https://nre.tas.gov.au/biosecurity-tasmania/biosecurity/travellers-guide-to-tasmanian-biosecurity-what-you-can-and-cant-bring-into-tasmania

