newsletters, editors-pick-list, flinders island, fire, police, charge, arson, crime, Tasmania

A volunteer firefighter has been suspended from duty after he was charged with unlawfully setting fire to vegetation on Flinders Island. Tasmania Police have confirmed that a man - who resides on Flinders Island - has been charged with six deliberately lit fires over the last two years. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey The man is a member of the Flinders Island Volunteer Fire Brigade but has now been suspended until a court verdict can be reached. He is due to appear in the Whitemark Magistrates Court, but a date has yet to be set. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Following the charges, Dermo Barry chief officer of the Tasmania Fire Service said it was a difficult and disappointing time for the Flinders Island community, the Flinders Island Fire Brigade and the wider TFS community "We will provide every support possible to those affected. TFS is an organisation of more than 5000 dedicated volunteers and employees who represent a diverse cross section of our community and are committed to protecting life and property," he added. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/7a447c6b-9ef0-4ada-99de-d3315aca28f7.jpg/r1_0_511_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg