news, local-news,

A loyal Western Bulldogs and Golden State Warriors fan has been remembered as a "sincere and genuine champion". Mourners wore the colours of Chace Harrison's beloved Bulldogs to honour him on Friday following his tragic death on December 19 after the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. Chace was the son of Teresa and Craig and big brother to Sienna and Amelia. His mum Teresa said she would always cherish the words Chace wrote in her birthday card just weeks ago. "I am going to miss that you never felt that you were too old to hold my hand," she said in a statement read at the funeral. "How I would love to hold your hand again." Mourners heard the words Chace wrote in his mum's birthday card: "Thank you for being there when I need you most. "I love you lots even though you may not see it since I give you a hard time. "I really admire you. I love every moment I am near you. "My life is enriched by your presence. "I really treasure our connection and will hold onto the memories of our time together." Chace's uncle Jeremy, who he affectionately called 'unkie', said he would never forget the memories he shared with his "little mate". "Chace and I always had a special bond as uncle and nephew," Jeremy said in a statement read at the funeral. "As he got older spending time with Chace was more than spending time with a nephew. "He was my best little mate. I have so many memories of you "You had a big bright personality and the best sense of humour." MORE NEWS: Loving, protective older sister celebrated His casket was decorated in the colours of the Golden State Warriors NBA team and an illustration of his favourite player Stephen Curry. Chace was a proud member of the Devonport Warriors for five years. Club coach Matt Sturzaker said they would always remember their talented team player. "Our number 14, our team mate, friend, brother and Warrior for life," he said. "Thank you for those funny times at practice when you didn't want to do those penalties and running lines. "Shoot for the stars and keep hooping" MORE NEWS: Hillcrest Primary School's Peter Dodt honoured at funeral Chace was due to start at Devonport Christian School in 2022. A friend said there would always be place for Chace at the school. "We will save you a seat in class next year and make sure you are remembered," they said. DCS principal Chad Smit said the community would always be there for Chace's family. "We will stand and walk with you," he said. "This is your village and your community. "We will cry with you and walk the days ahead with you. "He was a sincere and genuine champion kid."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/3d722942-5cf1-42e8-97cf-9806593bbabe.jpg/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg