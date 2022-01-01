newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ariarne Titmus' 2021 was full of records, awards and accolades, and she added some more towards the end of the year. Three of her swims for the year were ranked in the top 20 performances in long course meets by SwimSwam magazine's swimming stats power ranking. The Tasmanian Athlete of the Year's 200m freestyle effort at the Australian Olympic trials, her 400m freestyle at the Olympics and 800m freestyle at the Olympics were ranked 4th, 5th and 13th by the magazine. The 400m swim was a gold-medal winning performance, with the 800m claiming her a silver, beaten by Katie Ledecky, whose showing grabbed the 10th-ranked position. READ MORE: Brian Roe: Strong Carnivals showing excites all Titmus' fellow Australian Kaylee McKeown grabbed the top female spot with her 100m backstroke from the Australian Olympic trials and doubled her placings with 17th in the 200m backstroke at the same event. Female world swimmer of the year Emma McKeon was the other Australian on the list, in 8th (100m freestyle at the Olympics) and 19th (50m freestyle at the Olympics).

