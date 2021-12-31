Action aplenty in southern sprint to title

sport, local-sport,

There is always drama and excitement in the lead up to any state title, but this Saturday night's sprintcar title at Hobart Raceway is next level. The depth of field in sprintcars is such that realistically well over half the 17-car field is a viable chance of taking victory. Defending champion Mark 'Mozzie' House admits it will be tough to go back-to-back but believes the fact he's already got a title to his name reduces the expectations and pressure. This is an ominous warning for his rivals. Adrian Redpath has won five sprintcar titles and would love to add a sixth. Other multiple champions include the ever-fast Jason Dawkins and Jamie Bricknell with both capable of winning on Saturday night. Last time the title was run at this track Nick Penno dominated; he's always fast on this track and has a great team behind him. Other chances for victory include Adam Alexander and Chris 'Wild Thing' Johns who has been on the podium multiple times but is yet to take the top step. This could be the year he changes that. Adam Garwood won the Formula 500 title here and is currently in a race against time to build a new car after heavy contact with the wall on Monday night at Latrobe. Garwood has already won a final this season and brings a wealth of racing experience. Several second year drivers like Ethan Wylie, Jack Crossin, Brody Appleby and Luke Redpath have blistering car speed and will no doubt challenge for the win given the opportunity. A full support programme includes 15 of the hard-hitting bombers fighting for the Bombers Cup. This full contact event is always a war of attrition but will be spectacular. Nine modifieds and 21 street stocks will battle wheel-to-wheel for the win, while the super-fast V8 late models solid field promises close quarter combat as always. Another good field of the ever popular AMCAs rounds out the programme. Speedway karts start the meet at 4pm and main track action starts at 6pm. There will be a celebratory fireworks show ensuring there's no better way to roar in the New Year.

