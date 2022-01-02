sport, cricket,

The Examiner takes a look at some of the best individual performances in the Greater Northern Cup this season. On a weekend when no one else got on the field, Ishang Shah gave a performance which sticks in the memory bank. Describing himself as a natural strokeplayer, Shah delivered a different kind of batting display but arguably one of the best of the season. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 Only two other Eagles made it to double figures but Shah (61 off 114) was the sole person to last more than 50 balls as he gave the Eagles something to build around. From a perilous position of 5-43, the Eagles managed to get to 9-140 in large part thanks to the former South Launceston batter. If that was not enough, Shah set about dismantling the Tigers batting line-up with four wickets, including the prized wicket of Gregg Sharman, to be all out 55. The Eagles notched their first victory of the season, and gained some valuable bonus points and Shah was the key. Everyone at Riverside knows Aidan O'Connor has talent with bat and ball but if anyone else was unsure, there were no doubters after Riverside conquered South Launceston. Two wickets and a catch to the 15-year old helped reduce the Knights' total to a chaseable one but it was with the willow that O'Connor shone. At 5-98, Riverside's pursuit could have gone either way if O'Connor or Matthew Kerrison fell and exposed the tail. Instead, they set about launching a counter-attack with an array of boundaries to swing the momentum. O'Connor (75 off 54) sealed it in exhilarating style as he took Brodie Jarrad apart with 22 runs off the final over, including three sixes. Cricket North and Cricket North-West watchers would be familiar with Jacob Snare, usually for his efforts with the bat. The Ulverstone batter was tossed the ball when the Black Caps found themselves in a comfortable position with Riverside at 3-88 on a tricky surface. No one could have predicted what happened next as the Blues lost their next seven wickets for less than 50 runs. READ MORE: Punters spend first day at historic race Snare claimed all seven wickets as the Riverside batting line-up collapsed on mass. The likes of Patrick Mackrell and Alex Tubb were adjudged adjacent, while Tom Lewis and Jack Manix-Geeves were caught out. Snare spelled the end of Riverside trifecta Lyndon Stubbs, Peter New and Ramesh Sundra by knocking them over. If there was a way to get out, Snare found it at UCI Oval. It became a footnote, but Snare also top-scored for the Black Caps with 49 that day. Scoring one century at any level is a tough ask, just ask Glenn McGrath, famously dismissed 98 runs short of a Test century. South Launceston's Nathan Philip went to a new stratosphere of freaky coincidences with consecutive centuries in rounds 5 and 6. Philip peeled off 111 not out against Burnie before the game was weather affected with the Knights in a strong position following the batter's boundary bonanza. Philip notched identical figures the following week against Sheffield with 14 boundaries despite using less balls to reach the mark. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

