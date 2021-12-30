news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service has declared a total fire ban for the entire state, which will come into effect from 2am on Friday December 31 to 2am on Sunday 2 January 2022. "With hot temperatures forecast for tomorrow and Saturday which will see the fire danger rating reaching Very High, and potentially Severe in some areas, a total fire ban has been declared," said Acting Regional Chief, Northern Region, Ian Bounds. READ MORE: A guide to what's on this New Year's Eve "From 2am tomorrow morning, no fires will be permitted in the open, including incinerators, burn-offs, campfires, fire pots, and wood-fuelled barbecues." Anyone who has had a campfire over recent days is to ensure it is completely extinguished prior to 2am tomorrow morning and rechecked prior to leaving the site, and anyone who spots a fire is urged to call triple-zero. "As a preventative measure, any landowner who has recently had a fire on their property is urged to check the fire area immediately to ensure it is properly extinguished before the total fire ban comes into effect."

