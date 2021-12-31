news, local-news,

With the recent introduction of e-scooters in the Launceston area, many locals are using the motorised vehicles to travel around town on paths and walkways. However, some residents have expressed concerns about the speeds the scooters are capable of and raised questions about whether riders are abiding by road rules. READ MORE: A guide to what's on this New Year's Eve E-scooter company Neuron, which manages the orange vehicles, said in a statement that the vehicles have technology in place to minimise rule breaking. "Geofencing technology also controls where e-scooters are ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in certain areas. In Tasmania it's legal to ride on pavement, shared paths, bicycle lanes, and roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or less," a company spokesperson said. A Launceston resident said that she recently had a run-in with an e-scooter travelling on a busy main road. "This idiot came flying down York Street, just around corner from the Aquatic Centre. Came flying past on our left, then in front of us, before turning in to George Street," she said. READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery In response to e-scooter riders not following the rules, Tasmania Police said they were treating the vehicles the same as any other. "We have already attended e-scooter incidents," Inspector Nathan Johnston said. "We will deal with the e-scooters the same way we deal with bikes and people acting disorderly."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/35ba8173-7054-43be-943a-ddd3abd6f4ed.png/r231_0_2302_1170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg