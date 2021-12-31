politics, federal-politics,

West Tamar Council has proposed the naming of a street in Legana be called Tatana Way, a reference to an Aboriginal word meaning "parent". At the council's December 21 meeting, councillors decided on Tatana Way ahead of Canopy Way - suggested in reference to the function of the street as the main road through Legana providing a corridor for both vehicles and pedestrians, and the street trees that line the street forming a canopy. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message The proposed names did not conflict with any street names in West Tamar or surrounding Councils, and were consistent with Place Names Tasmania guidelines, and were logical and easy to spell. West Tamar councillor Geoff Lyons said the choice of names went through the normal process. "I actually voted another way but it went through the normal process," Cr Lyons said. "The council put up some words and some names then it got whittled down to two I think and then Tatana got the majority of the vote. "You put the name through the state government body so as not to get the same name and that sort of stuff, and Tatana was the former postmaster general's name for Exeter post office. "We asked the state government and went to a majority vote and the majority voted for Tatana." READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery The proposed street name "Tatana Way" is a reference to the Australia Post office in Exeter, opened in 1912. The township that grew around the post office was called Tatana, until it was officially renamed Exeter in 1968. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/ae1da608-98a0-443f-beaf-d4985b3f227b.jpg/r1_10_636_369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg