A protective older sister who would deliver her brother safely to class each morning is how Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones has been remembered. Her life was celebrated on Thursday following her tragic death at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. In a statement read at the funeral, a Hillcrest teacher said Jalailah's deep love and protection for her siblings was clear to see. "Your infectious grin had an impact on all that knew you," they said. "As you walked into school each day and popped your head in my door you brought a spark to my day. "Your love and protection that you showed for your family, especially your brother is beyond words. "You would make sure he was in class and organised and come to me saying, 'I have delivered him safely', with a cheeky look on your face." Jalailah was remembered by her family as the kind of kid that always had enough love for everyone. "Always bright, bubbly and fun, she was known as 'JJ' to those close to her," the funeral director said. "She loved to sing and dance, watching YouTube with her older siblings and dancing in front of the telly. "Typical of a 12-year-old girl, she loved getting her nails done, and that was a top priority. "She was a little mum to all the little kids in her life and her mother said she was joined at the hip with her younger brother." Mourners heard of the important role school played in Jalailah's life. "From the time I met Jalailah, she was always full of hope," one teacher said in a statement. "She always tried to fit in with her classmates and took younger siblings under her wing."

