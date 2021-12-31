sport, local-sport,

The JackJumpers' defensive mindset has received the tick of approval from an unlikely source ahead of their first ever New Year's Day game in Hobart this weekend. The JackJumpers are set to face an in-form Melbourne United who are gunning for their fourth straight win on the back of some impressive performances, including a win against the Sydney Kings. JackJumpers' head coach Scott Roth has made no secret that he wants his side to be one of the toughest on the defensive end and be willing to scrap at all times. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey While some questions have persisted about the JackJumpers' attacking capabilities, Roth's opposite number this weekend, Dean Vickerman, was full of praise for the defensive focus. "Scott Roth and his coaching staff have done a really good job at setting their defensive structures, when I watch them defend, they're a well-connected group in the way they go about their coverages," he said. "There's good pressure up the court as well, they're a team that extends their pressure and gets up the floor." JackJumpers' import Josh Adams delivered arguably his best performance of the season against the New Zealand Breakers as he found a home at the foul line while captain Clint Steindl was hot from the perimeter. Those two, plus another JackJumper, have Vickerman's full attention as the United mentor plots a successful trip to the Apple Isle. "At the offensive end, [there's] a couple of high-level shooters and scorers in [Josh] Adams and [Clint] Steindl, they're some really key guys," he said. "Will Magnay is growing his game from week-to-week so really dangerous, to beat Brisbane, to beat New Zealand at home, packed house down there." READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test The JackJumpers have a winning home record this season thanks to the historic Brisbane Bullets win to open the year and the recent Breakers victory. Vickerman said away travels in the NBL could always present a tricky task regardless of the form line. "These New Year's games and Christmas games have traditionally, percentage-wise, gone a lot to the home team so getting a win anywhere in the league at this time of year is tough," he said. "Seeing the green when you watch that venue so absolutely we look forward to going down there and playing this game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/5dff543f-49c3-43dc-b487-12a4ccd06e4d.jpg/r12_267_4987_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg