Tre Armstrong has delivered a man of the match performance to ensure California Baptist University maintain an unbeaten home record to end the year. The Burnie guard delivered a season-best 20 points, along with five rebounds, as the Lancers secured a 96-41 win against La Verne to move to a 10-0 home record and 10-3 on the season. READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery Armstrong was named in the starting five and repaid the faith of a coach Rick Croy with his best performance so far after being an impact player off the bench for part of the season. The 21-year-old shot 7-11 from the field and delivered six shots from beyond the arc, which tied the Lancers' single game three-pointer record. Croy praised the former Marist Regional College student as one of the competition's best players. "Tre is one of the best shooters in the conference, another guy that is improving in all facets," he said. "He's become a great leader for us. That's what we see in practice every day, honestly. He's got a really sharp game." READ MORE: A guide to what's on this New Year's Eve Armstrong's three-point shooting efforts put him in good company with Lancers' star Ty Rowell, having accomplished the feat twice in 2021. The Lancers will open up in the new year against Chicago State after their game against Seattle University was postponed due to COVID concerns. Tre's brother Taran missed the La Verne game but could be set to return to the Lancers' line-up against Chicago. Armstrong suffered a suspected hand injury against Southeast Missouri State and did not enter the game in the second-half before not suiting up at all against the Leopards. The 19-year-old is considered a potential NBA draft prospect if he maintains his form. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

