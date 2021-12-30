newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania Police has encouraged people celebrating New Year's Eve to be responsible and safe. Inspector Nathan Johnston said 2021 had been a difficult year for people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Police encourage anyone planning on celebrating the end of 2021 to act responsibly, look after their mates, and have a plan to get home safely," he said. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message "Traditionally New Year's Eve is a time of festivity - we don't want to discourage anyone from celebrating - but we do want to encourage people to be safe." Police will be conducting patrols in the entertainment precincts of Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, and will also be deploying extra resources to coastal towns - due to the extra people in the area over summer - to deter alcohol related offences and violence. "Anyone who is violent or unlawfully impacting others may be directed to leave an area or, where necessary, arrested," Inspector Johnston said. READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery "We want everyone to enjoy their celebrations tomorrow night and get home safely. "If you're drinking always have a plan to get home safely and never get behind the wheel if you're under the influence of drugs or alcohol - you risk killing or injuring yourself or someone else and that isn't the way we want anyone to end their year." Police also reiterated people should be mindful that Public Health restrictions remain in place. "We are not the primary lead on COVID compliance, however, like everything else, we are happy to enforce public order issues as we see them," Inspector Johnston said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7ea55ec9-4f0e-47d1-8117-9f3b8679d0fe.jpg/r717_830_4032_2703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg