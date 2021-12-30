news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service has issued a smoke alert for Lilydale Road and Goullees Road, Underwood. There is a bushfire at Goullees Road, which is causing smoke, ash and embers, The fire is no threat to the community. If you live in the area, stay informed and monitor conditions by visiting fire.tas.gov.au.

