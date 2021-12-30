news, local-news,

An ongoing vegetation fire in the Underwood and Rocherlea area is believed to have been deliberately lit, according to the Tasmanian Fire Service. The fire is under investigation, with evidence is being complied. Tasmanian Fire Service said there were about six separate attempts to light different fires in close proximity. "Our crews are out there bringing the fire under control and we expect to have it contained tonight but it will certainly be a concern leading into conditions tomorrow," Acting Regional Chief, Northern Region, Ian Bounds said . "We have a number of aircraft and crews on that fire over the next few hours and certainly will be keeping a very close eye on it tomorrow. "It's unfortunate that we believe this is a deliberate act and I just want to say to the public if they see any suspicious activity to report it immediately. "We have seen over recent times that we do convict people and the consequences are severe. We will be assisted by police over the next few days to ensure that people are complying and to certainly stop that sort of behaviour." EARLIER: Tasmania Fire Service has issued a smoke alert for for Ravenswood area. There is a bushfire at Russells Plains Road, Rocherlea, which is causing smoke, ash and embers. There is no threat to the community. EARLIER: Tasmania Fire Service has issued a smoke alert for Lilydale Road and Goullees Road, Underwood. There is a bushfire at Goullees Road, which is causing smoke, ash and embers. The fire is no threat to the community. If you live in the area, stay informed and monitor conditions by visiting fire.tas.gov.au.

