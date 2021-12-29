sport, local-sport,

The Devonport crowd witnessed neck and neck finishes in the women's and men's wheel races. Darwin teenager Megan Marker held off favourite Lauren Perry to edge over the line first. Marker finished in 2:17.95 from 110m, while Perry was 2:17.06 off 40m. Amelia Langham finished third with 2:17.83 from 210m. Marker shared her excitement of winning the race. "I'm so excited and the whole team together just brought me to the front and thanks to Lauren Perry who brought me to the front as well and I got past her as well, and it was such a tough race," Marker said. "I just saw she was working hard and they came from the back, but once I was on her wheel, it took a bit of energy, but I got past her." It was Marker's first major wheel race win, a cyclist who had raced several years in Devonport as a junior. "It was the first time racing elites here in Devonport. "I've always grown up watching everyone race and to race some of these ladies is pretty amazing. They're so fast, I was racing in great company. "When I jumped on Lauren Perry's wheel I could see she was struggling a bit, she was breathing hard. I thought I might have a chance there. "So I just kind of held on. I thought I nearly blew it when she kind of pulled away from me a bit at the end. But I kind of just gritted my teeth and that's when I knew that I had it." Likewise in the men's wheel race, Australian Cycling Team member Thomas Cornish was tested by Luke Plapp right until the end. Cornish finished in 3:08.91 from 60m narrowly ahead of Plapp, who raced off scratch. Dalton Stretton rounded out the top three. Cornish said it was an honour to have won the race. "It was sort of my plan from the start to jump on the back and see if I could survive until the end," Cornish said. "And I just had the legs to go and all the boys did such a good job to work to get through the rest of the bunch and just to get me in a spot where I could bring it home and everything worked well and came into place. "I knew if I had a little bit left in the tank I could definitely bring it home. "But Plapp, he was just so strong on the last lap and he almost held it off but it really did just come down to the line." Cornish said the Devonport Carnival would be his only Coastal stopover during the TasCarnivals series. "I've heard so much about all these races from everyone over the past few years and to actually be here and to be wearing a sash and to be experiencing it... it's definitely something special."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/c0f0039d-6066-4694-a2ff-595bfe395a67.JPG/r0_270_5307_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg